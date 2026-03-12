2 people hurt, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia

At least two people were injured Thursday in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Officials say the suspected gunman has been "neutralized."

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. local time at the school's Constant Hall. Two people were taken to an area hospital but the status of their injuries is not known at this time.

Old Dominion University's website says Constant Hall serves as the hub for the College of Business and has 19 classrooms, two full size lecture halls and the Greg Lumsden trading room. Classes at the university have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and students were asked to avoid Constant Hall as the investigation continues.

In a post on social media, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were on the scene supporting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.