3 hospitalized after fire at South Carolina judge's waterfront home

Three people were hospitalized Saturday after a fire broke out at a home on Edisto Beach in South Carolina owned by Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state Senator Arnold Goodstein.

The home went up in flames Saturday afternoon at the remote beach location. Due to the isolated area, occupants had to be rescued using kayaks to reach safety.

The severity of the injuries sustained by those hospitalized remains unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Local media outlets confirmed the property belongs to the Goodsteins with a statement from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

It said, "local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with [South Carolina Law Enforcement Division].”