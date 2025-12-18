Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Business jet crashes while landing at North Carolina airport, erupting in a large fire

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.
WSOC via AP
This screengrab made from video provided by WSOC shows firefighting crews responding to a reported plane crash at a regional airport in Statesville, N.C., erupting in a large fire, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Authorities say a business jet crashed while landing at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina, erupting in a large fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport says on its website that Statesville Regional Airport provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Officials have not said whether there were injuries.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

