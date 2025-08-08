A police officer and a suspected gunman are dead after a shooting near Emory University and the CDC in Atlanta

Police say a single suspect and a police officer have died following a shooting incident near the Atlanta campuses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University on Friday.

The suspected gunman was found dead on the scene on the second floor of a building close by the CDC campus, officials said. Authorities recovered a long gun and three other firearms.

The police officer who died was injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There were no other injuries in the incident. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said rounds struck several buildings on the CDC campus.

The Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon there was "no ongoing threat" to the campus or community.

It is not known how the suspect sustained their fatal injuries. Officials have also not discussed a motive in the shooting.

Earlier Friday afternoon, an alert was sent to people on the campus, telling them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT." The shelter in place order for the University has now been lifted.

Authorities are encouraging residents to avoid the area.

Authorities responded to a CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development near the school's campus.

The Atlanta Police Department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.