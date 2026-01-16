Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Lawmakers ask judge to intervene in delayed release of Epstein files

Attorney General Pam Bondi claims roughly 500 employees are reviewing the documents.
It has been nearly a month since the Justice Department was required to release all investigative materials related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have asked a judge to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the document release. The lawmakers are also asking the court to compel testimony from the Justice Department about the status of the production, arguing the process is not moving fast enough.

In court filings, the two lawmakers said they want assurances that improper redactions or other misconduct are not occurring during the review. They argue the Justice Department cannot be trusted to make mandatory disclosures on its own, contending that potential criminal violations may have taken place.

The Justice Department pushed back in a court filing, saying compliance with the request is a substantial undertaking. Officials said they are coordinating with victims and their attorneys to ensure legally required redactions are handled properly and are opposed to an independent monitor.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said roughly 500 employees are reviewing the documents, with an additional 80 attorneys added to the effort this week. Bondi said the department has made substantial progress but did not provide a timeline for when the review will be completed or when all records will be released.

Officials estimate that roughly 2 million documents remain under review.

