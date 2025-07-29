Ghislaine Maxwell lays out list of demands to testify before Congress about Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted British socialite and longtime associate of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to testify before Congress but outlined several demands that must be met first.

Maxwell was subpoenaed by House Oversight Chair James Comer to testify before Congress next month. However, in a letter obtained by Scripps News, Maxwell's attorneys told the committee that their client "would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established," while listing various conditions that would need to be addressed.

"Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," the letter states, calling it a nonstarter. "Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony."

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her 2021 sex trafficking conviction, also demanded that any testimony would need to take place outside the Florida correction facility where she is currently detained and questions from the committee must be made available in advance.

"To prepare adequately for any congressional deposition—and to ensure accuracy and fairness—we would require the Committee's question in advance," Maxwell's attorneys wrote. "This is essential not only to allow for meaningful preparation, but also to identify the relevant documentation from millions of pages that could corroborate her responses. Years after the original events and well beyond the criminal trial, this process cannot become a game of cat-and-mouse. Surprise questioning would be both inappropriate and unproductive."

Lastly, the letter states that Maxwell is requesting that any appearance be scheduled only after the resolution of her Supreme Court petition to have her conviction thrown out. Alternatively, Maxwell's lawyers say she would be willing to testify "openly and honestly" if President Donald Trump were to grant her clemency.

"We remain open to working with the Committee to find a path forward that respects her constitutional rights and enables her to assist the American people and the Committee in its important oversight mission," the letter concludes.

President Trump acknowledged on Monday that he does have the power to pardon Maxwell. However, he refused to say whether that's something he's considering.

An Oversight Committee spokeswoman said the committee will issue a response to the letter "soon," but denied the possibility of granting her congressional immunity for her testimony."

Maxwell's case has gained renewed attention recently, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch meeting last week with her attorney as the Trump administration faces growing pressure to be more transparent about the federal investigation into Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Supporters of the president have long called for the release of the so-called Epstein files, which the administration has promised to disclose.

Earlier this month, however, the Justice Department and FBI released a joint memo stating that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list.”

After the backlash, President Trump called on the attorney general to seek grand jury testimony. Days later, Blanche announced that he would meet with Maxwell.

It remains unclear what resulted from the meeting. Maxwell’s attorney said she answered every question asked but noted that a presidential pardon was not discussed.