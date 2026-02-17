No DNA matches found from gloves recovered near Nancy Guthrie’s home

DNA recovered from gloves found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home did not match any profiles in the FBI’s national DNA database, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The gloves were tested because investigators said they appeared similar to those worn by a masked man seen outside Guthrie’s Tucson-area home the morning she disappeared.

FBI Potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Authorities said they are continuing to pursue numerous other leads in the investigation into her abduction.

Investigators are working with the manufacturer of Guthrie’s pacemaker and other experts to determine whether it can be traced to a specific location. They are also coordinating with Walmart to identify the person who purchased an Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack worn by the masked individual.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Feb. 1.

On Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Guthrie’s children, including their spouses, have been cleared as possible suspects.

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” Nanos said. “The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple.”

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case.

