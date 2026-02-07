Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother’s return, says family will pay

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show, released a video message on Saturday, telling the apparent kidnappers of her mother, Nancy, that she has received their message.

"We received your message, and we understand," Guthrie says in a video posted on social media. "We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Savannah's brother and sister also appear in the video, but do not speak. The post was captioned with the words, "Bring her home."

It's unclear whether the message Savannah Guthrie is referring to is a new message or older messages that have been sent to news organizations, including KGUN, the Scripps station in Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for a week. Authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will. The Pima County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that they still have no suspects in the case

Just hours earlier, however, President Donald Trump, who has ordered federal resources to assist in the case, said he believes a "solution" could be possible soon.

"I think we're doing very well on that regard. You're probably surprised to hear that. I think we're doing very well, very well, meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon," Trump said.

While there have been no leads on a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff's Office was seen towing a car from Nancy Guthrie's residence Friday night.

Authorities would not say why the vehicle was closed nearly a week after Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, which includes the review of multiple pieces of evidence," the Pima County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Saturday. "At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed."