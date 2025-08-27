2 children killed, 17 injured in shooting during Mass at Minneapolis Catholic school

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, police said.

Fourteen people are being treated for injuries, including two children in critical condition.

Hennepin Healthcare confirmed it is treating 11 patients. Meanwhile, Children's Minnesota said it's treating six children.

Authorities said the gunman shot dozens of rounds from outside the church, targeting children and worshipers.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

The shooter, who has not been named, is believed to have acted alone before taking his own life.

Annunciation Catholic School serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 300 students are enrolled, some as young as 3 years old.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was visibly upset when addressing the media, saying the amount of pain families are suffering right now is "extraordinary."

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying," he said. "It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" President Trump said on Truth Social.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.