Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

2 National Guard members shot in DC, Homeland Security says

Two members of the National Guard were in critical condition following the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Their immediate condition was unknown. (Scripps News)
2 National Guardsmen shot in Washington, DC
Washington Bowser
Posted
and last updated

Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed.

Both victims were in critical condition following the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Officials told the Associated Press the shooting occurred near the White House.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

The scene was secured and a single suspect was in custody, police said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

In a message on social media, the president said the "animal" who carried out the shooting would "pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" the president wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg