Gopuff, Instacart and DoorDash launch promotions to help people on SNAP

Gopuff is the latest company stepping in to help people who could lose access to food assistance if Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding runs out due to the government shutdown.

The delivery service announced it will provide up to $10 million in free groceries to SNAP customers through a new relief program launching Nov. 1. Eligible recipients can receive $50 in discounts spread over two weeks in November.

To participate, customers must have a SNAP EBT card linked to their Gopuff account. Those who already have their card added don’t need to take any additional steps. Once eligible groceries are added to their cart, customers can apply discount codes at checkout.

From Nov. 1–15, users can enter the code SNAPRELIEF1 for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and free delivery. From Nov. 16–30, they can use the code SNAPRELIEF2 for another $25 off and free delivery.

Instacart also said on Friday it would offer a 50% discount on SNAP customers' first grocery purchase. They also offer free delivery on their first three grocery orders.

Earlier this week, DoorDash said it will waive delivery and service fees for partner food banks, food pantries and grocers.

“No one should go hungry in America - period,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash.

More than 40 million people receive SNAP benefits. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, nearly 62% of SNAP recipients are families with children, and nearly 37% of beneficiaries are households with older adults or people with disabilities.