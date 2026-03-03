Trump suggests 'somebody from within' Iranian regime could succeed Khamenei

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that someone with close ties to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be the best choice to lead Iran after the U.S. and Israeli military operation in the country ends.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a White House meeting that was scheduled before the strikes on Iran, Trump said “somebody from within” the Iranian regime would be his preference to take over. He also acknowledged that many of the individuals his administration had considered for the role have been killed in the conflict.

“Most of the people we had in mind are dead,” Trump said. “So, you know, we had some in mind from that group that is dead and now we have another group, they may be dead also — based on reports. So I guess you have a third wave coming in. Pretty soon we’re not going to know anybody.”

Khamenei, killed over the weekend in a targeted Israeli strike enabled by U.S. intelligence, had ruled for more than 35 years and was a central figure in Iran’s hostility toward Israel. He oversaw financing for Hamas, the arming of Hezbollah, and the development of a military and intelligence network across the Middle East aimed at opposing Israel.

Khamenei's death leaves a sudden and uncertain power vacuum in Tehran. No clear successor has been named, and analysts say infighting among Iran’s political and military elite is likely. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retains both its military capabilities and resolve to pursue Iran’s long-standing policies, but its next leader could either alter or entrench the country’s course.