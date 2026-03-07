Trump warns Iran of ‘complete destruction’ as war reaches one-week mark

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Iran would face more severe consequences as the conflict between Tehran, the United States and Israel continues to escalate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran will be hit “very hard,” noting the country is under “serious consideration for complete destruction for certain death.”

Trump’s message came one week after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran that killed several senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since the start of the war, U.S. forces have struck more than 3,000 targets, according to U.S. Central Command.

Iran has retaliated with rockets and drones fired toward Israel, many of which have been intercepted. Iranian forces have also targeted U.S. bases in the region, while Gulf states have been drawn into the conflict. The Associated Press reported that Iranian missiles and drones over the past day disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport and targeted an oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

In an apparent shift in tone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized Saturday to neighboring countries affected by the fighting.

“From now on, they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian also responded to Trump’s earlier demand that Iran accept “unconditional surrender.”

“That’s a dream that they should take to their grave,” he said.

Despite the more conciliatory tone, it remains unclear how much control Pezeshkian has over Iran’s military. He is part of a leadership council governing the country following Khamenei’s death. However, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, said the country had “not hit countries that did not provide space for America to invade our country,” according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to who could succeed Khamenei as Iran’s next supreme leader. One possible successor is Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late leader. If the Shiite cleric takes power, analysts say it could strengthen hardliners seeking to maintain Iran’s current political system.