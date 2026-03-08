Kansas City International Airport reopens after brief evacuation disrupts travel

The Kansas City International Airport reopened for travel Sunday following a brief evacuation due to a potential threat.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement the airport "is now clear and normal operations are resuming." He also thanked law enforcement, including the FBI, for their response.

Hours earlier, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Aviation Department said they were notified of "a situation" at the airport around 11:15 a.m. local time. As a precaution, travelers were evacuated onto the tarmac while authorities, including the FBI, investigated.

Jonathan Stein: Evacuation at KCI on March 8

It remains unclear what, if anything, threatening the safety of travelers was discovered. Officials said final checks were being conducted on a garage.

Some travelers shared that their flights were stuck on the taxiway due to the incident, while others reported being diverted. Southwest Airlines confirmed four flights bound for Kansas City were diverted.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its Customers and Employees," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

A similar incident unfolded on Dec. 31, 2025, when travelers were evacuated due to a "potential threat in the unsecured area" of the airport. Ultimately, law enforcement determined there was "no credible threat to the airport or those inside the terminal" in the New Year's Eve incident.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.