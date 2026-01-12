Minnesota files lawsuit to halt federal immigration enforcement surge

Minnesota sued the Trump administration on Monday, asking a court to halt a massive federal immigration operation they claim is unconstitutional, politically motivated and endangering public safety.

The lawsuit claims “Operation Metro Surge” has led to racial profiling and disruptions to public life.

“The unlawful deployment of thousands of armed, masked, and poorly trained federal agents is hurting Minnesota,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “People are being racially profiled, harassed, terrorized, and assaulted."

The announcement comes after a weekend of protests following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis last week.

Good was shot and killed as she and her partner confronted federal agents about their presence in their neighborhood.

The Department of Homeland Security says the officer acted in self-defense, asserting he feared for his life when Good struck him with her vehicle while attempting to leave the scene after refusing commands to exit the vehicle.

Since the shooting, numerous interactions have been documented on social media, showing federal agents getting aggressive with protesters.

"You can't indiscriminately take people off our streets," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

Officials also said the enforcement actions have had a ripple effect, impacting schools and businesses that have been forced to go into lockdown or close.

"Minnesota police are spending countless hours dealing with the chaos ICE is causing," Ellison said. "This federal invasion of the Twin Cities has to stop."

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has sent thousands of federal officers to Minnesota, describing the effort, in part, as an investigation into alleged fraud involving Somali residents and child care providers.

Illinois and the City of Chicago filed a similar lawsuit Monday.

That lawsuit challenges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection practices of making warrantless arrests and trespassing on private and government property.

