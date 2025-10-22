NYPD releases image of woman who left newborn in subway

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman seen on surveillance video before a newborn baby was left in a Manhattan subway station.

Police on Tuesday released video that shows the woman carrying the infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, on Oct. 20. Investigators say she later entered Penn Station and left the child on a staircase leading to a subway platform.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, where the child’s condition was described as stable.

In a statement obtained by WABC, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow called the discovery the “Miracle on 34th Street,” and thanked responding NYPD officers for caring for the newborn.

Under New York’s Safe Haven law, a parent may legally and anonymously surrender a newborn up to 30 days old without facing prosecution, but only if the child is left in a safe, designated location such as a hospital, staffed police station or firehouse.