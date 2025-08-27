Read the Church of the Annunciation's letter to parishioners after deadly school shooting

The Church of the Annunciation has shared a letter to parishioners and those impacted by the deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others injured when a gunman opened fire during an all-school Mass early Wednesday morning. Officials said those injured are expected to recover.

Read the church's letter below:

Dear Annunciation Parish and School Family,

We are navigating an impossible situation together at this time. No words can capture what we have gone through, what we are going through, and what we will go through in the coming days and weeks. But we will navigate this - together.

This morning, a gunman began shooting into our church from the outside during Mass. You need to know that within seconds, our heroic staff moved students under the pews. Law enforcement responded quickly and evacuated all of our children and staff to safety in a matter of minutes when it was safe to do so.

Tragically, we lost two of our beloved students before the scene was secured. A number of other children and parishioners were wounded, and they are being treated at area hospitals. Some have been treated and released. All staff are physically safe and accounted for.

Please lift up these families and these children in prayer and surround them and each other with your love during this difficult time.

Thank you to you, our school parents, for your patience and support in receiving your children this morning. Please continue to pray for those students who are still hospitalized.

As we process and navigate this unfathomable time together, we will be in touch this weekend regarding when school will resume. Investigators and others are still on campus doing their essential work and we expect this to continue for some time.

As we work with a myriad of professional agencies, we will send further communication about support services available to us all at a later time.

In this time of darkness, let us commit to being the Light to our children, each other and our community. We will rebuild our future filled with hope - together.

We love you.

In partnership, in community, in Christ,

Mr. Matthew D. DeBoer, Principal

Fr. Dennis Zehren, Pastor

Church of the Annunciation has also invited community members to join them for a prayer vigil Wednesday night at 7 p.m. local time in the church's Holy Angels gym.