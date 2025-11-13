Wall Street has its worst day in a month on worries about AI stocks and interest rates

The U.S. stock market sank to its worst day in a month and its second-worst since April.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% Thursday and pulled further from its all-time high set late last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 800 points from its own record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.3%.

Nvidia and other AI superstar stocks dragged the market lower amid continued worries that their prices had shot too high. Most other stocks on Wall Street also fell as traders questioned whether the coming cuts to interest rates that they’ve been banking on will actually happen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.