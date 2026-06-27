Another Classic Florida Day with Heat and Isolated Storms

It is Saturday morning, and there are a lot of events going on outside across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, but staying hydrated will be important.

With extra moisture in the atmosphere, it will feel more like the triple digits! Phew!

Rain chances stay isolated to inland neighborhoods Saturday, but we cannot rule out a storm developing over the bay or closer to the coastline later Saturday afternoon and evening.

If you are trying to escape the heat at the beach on Saturday, just make sure you still listen out for thunder or check your Tampa Bay 28 app.

Sunday storm chances are much of the same. Isolated storms develop by late-afternoon mostly inland with an isolated chance of a storm developing closer to the beaches.

Not everyone will see rain and storm activity, but those who do could see heavy downpours and some gusty wind out of some storms.

Next week, we have better chances of rain. Storms become more scattered starting Monday and Tuesday of next week.