TAMPA, Fla. — I hope you enjoyed this beautiful fall Sunday, Tampa Bay!

As you head out the door Monday morning, you may want to grab a light jacket! Temperatures will start the day near 60 degrees, with some spots dipping into the upper 50s, especially farther north in Citrus and Hernando counties.

WATCH: Beautiful Fall Weather Continues Across Tampa Bay This Week

Beautiful Fall Weather Continues Across Tampa Bay This Week

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Expect another breezy day across the Tampa Bay area.

The beautiful fall weather will stick around throughout much of the week! Afternoon highs will remain slightly below average for this time of year, reaching the lower 80s, while mornings will stay refreshingly cool near 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will continue, making for a great stretch of weather to get outside and enjoy.

Have a great week!