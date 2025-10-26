Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: A few showers and storms later today

A few showers today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, October 26, 2025
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few pop up showers and storms. Rain coverage will be 30-40%. A weak front arrives tomorrow with a slight cool down for Tuesday. A stronger front arrives Wednesday and it will bring the coolest temps so far this season just in time for Halloween!

