Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few pop up showers and storms. Rain coverage will be 30-40%. A weak front arrives tomorrow with a slight cool down for Tuesday. A stronger front arrives Wednesday and it will bring the coolest temps so far this season just in time for Halloween!
Forecast: A few showers and storms later today
