Forecast: A few showers possible Sunday and Monday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few showers return Sunday afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Saturday, October 25, 2025
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
We have two fronts on the way. The first one arrives Monday and it will bring a few showers and storms Sunday afternoon into Monday but coverage will be limited. A second front arrives Wednesday. It doesn't bring rain, but it brings the coolest temps so far this season heading into Halloween!

