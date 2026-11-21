Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few more showers before we finally begin to dry out Sunday. We'll see highs today in the low to mid 70s north with mid to upper 70s south. The rain chance is only around 30-40% so I'm not expecting a washout for your outdoor plans.

Sunday, we'll start with some lingering clouds before more sunshine moves back in throughout the day. Highs will top out near 80 along and south of I-4 with low to mid 70s north due to the clouds lingering a little longer.

Next week, we'll see sunny skies to start the holiday week with no major weather concerns all the way through next weekend. A weak cold front arrives Wednesday with a few showers, but we'll clear out by Thanksgiving with highs closer to 70 for turkey day and Black Friday shopping.