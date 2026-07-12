Forecast: A few storms with the heat to end the weekend

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will rise into the low to mid-90s with scattered showers and storms. Most between mid morning and the early afternoon hours, north of Tampa and in the interior.

The rest of this week the Saharan dust takes up residency again. Vibrant sunsets are in the forecast. Skies dry out and rain chances dwindle to 10-20% mid-week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s near records at times. Heat index values near 105+.

Rain chances will eventually increase towards the end of the week.

I hope you have a great end to the weekend!