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Forecast: A pleasant evening with a beautiful day Friday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday evening Tampa Bay! It is an absolutely gorgeous evening with temps in the upper 70s and mostly dry skies. Temps fall back into the 50s and 60s overnight with clear skies.

You'll definitely want a jacket with you tomorrow morning, but again, you won't need it all day. Highs rise back to nearly 80 degrees. Winds will also pick up. You'll notice gusts over the weekend up to 30+ mph. Skies stay mostly clear into the weekend too with highs slightly below normal in the low 80s with morning lows in the mid 60s.

Next week continues the trend but the winds start to calm down. Nicer weather for us as the Rays come back into town!

I hope you all have a great day~!

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