Forecast: Another cold start Sunday morning

Get ready for a chilly start Sunday morning as lows dip into the 30s for the Nature Coast, with 40s along and south of I-4. Near the water, temps will stay closer to 50 from St Pete south.

Sunday afternoon, we'll see all sunshine with warmer afternoon temps compared to today. We'll top out in the low to mid 70s with lighter winds as well.

Warmer temps are the weather story moving forward after the chilly start Sunday. Monday, we'll get back into the mid to upper 70s and stay there through Tuesday.

Wednesday, we'll likely see more 80s showing up. A weak system will also bring in some scattered clouds and a very low shower threat through Wednesday. Winds will also be pretty breezy next week with gusts over 20 mph through Friday.