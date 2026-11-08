Forecast: Another cool start Monday morning, big front arrives Thursday

Expect another very comfy start to you day Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s. Monday afternoon, we'll see highs in the low to mid 80s with upper 70s along the coast.

Tuesday, no significant changes as we begin to get slightly more humid ahead of a big front on the way.

Veterans Day looks good with partly cloudy skies to start, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and a slight shower or storm chance. Highs will top out around 80. Thank you for all you do, Veterans! We are very thankful for you!

Thursday is the cold front day. Temps will top out in the 70s with a few showers. The cooler air spills into the area Friday with highs struggling to get to 70.

Friday night and Saturday night will be the coolest with many of us in the 40s! I hope you're ready. Big changes to the weather are on the way. We'll keep you posted!