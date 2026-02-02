Forecast: Another freeze expected overnight into early Monday

Expect another frigid night as temperatures are once again forecast to fall below freezing for the bulk of Tampa Bay. Freeze warnings have been issued once again for all but Pinellas Co, but even in Pinellas, a few northern spots could dip close to 32.

Monday afternoon will begin a warm up for us. Temps will reach the mid 50s, which is still way below our average highs in the low 70s, but it's better than Sunday's highs in the 40s.

Tuesday, a few areas north of I-4 will see another frost or freeze risk, but by the afternoon, we'll reach the upper 60s.

Our next arctic front arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with a 50% chance for showers and a storm or two. That front drops temps once again, but it won't be as cold as this weekend.