Forecast: Another gorgeous day today with cool temps again Friday morning

Expect the beautiful weather to continue this afternoon with sunshine and highs around 80. The humidity is so low so enjoy that while we have it! Winds are a bit breezy as well out of the northeast up to 25 mph.

Tonight, lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s, with a few isolated 40s north of Pasco Co.

Friday, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The winds will continue into the weekend and get little stronger with gusts over 30 mph beginning Saturday.

A slight shower chance is possible well inland with the winds coming in off the Atlantic, but the risk stays at 10% or less.

Humidity will slowly creep up just a little over the weekend as well, but it will still be pretty comfy and typical of October.