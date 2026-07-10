Forecast: Another heat advisory with record highs possible today

Happy Friday!

We're in for another very hot day today with highs challenging records. We topped out at 96 at TPA yesterday which tied the record high. That's my forecast again today. The heat index could be as high as 110, so another Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We are looking a little better for a few afternoon and evening storms. Models show a break in the dry air and dust aloft to allow for a few more storms to get going between 4 and 9 p.m. The rain chance is up to 50% during that time.

The weekend is looking pretty much the same with record highs possible and high heat indices up to 110. Rain chances are a little lower at 40% Saturday, with a 30% risk Sunday.

We'll be in and out of the Saharan dust for the next week, so rain chances will fluctuate between 30 and 50% each day, depending on the dust. Higher dust days will give us lower rain chances. Lower dust day will give us higher rain chances.