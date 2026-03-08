Forecast: Another hot and muggy day for March

Expect another very warm and muggy day today, especially compared to where we typically see highs in early March! Temps will surge back into the low to mid 80s east of the beaches, with mid to upper 80s inland. Right at the water, we'll see temps near 80 as the sea breeze moves onshore this afternoon.

There will be a few showers and storms again, but coverage will most likely be highest east of I-75 today vs west where we've been seeing the most widespread showers and storms in our coastal counties. Today, that will shift inland as our sea breeze will move well inland today thanks to SW winds.

Next week, the heat rolls on with highs in the upper 80s inland to around 80 at the beaches. Rain chances are much lower with only one or two pop ups possible. Our next cold front arrives Thursday and it will bring a decent rain chance followed by a slight drop in temps.