Forecast: Another nice afternoon but summer-like weather is coming back

We're in for one more nice afternoon with tolerable humidity before it all comes flooding back into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing back summer-like weather to us after such a great weekend.

Today, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. No rain is expected. Tuesday, we'll notice more clouds than what we've been seeing, and that's a sign that the humidity is surging back in.

A pop up storm or two is expected Tuesday with the best chance south of the Bay. By Wednesday, we'll see our normal rainy season pattern return with scattered showers and storms developing inland in the afternoon, then moving west to the coast thanks to the east wind.

Expect that pattern to hold right though the weekend.