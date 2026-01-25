Forecast: Another very warm day Sunday before a major cool down

Expect a very warm Sunday especially along and east of I-75 where some of us will challenge record highs. We tied the record high in Tampa Saturday at 83. Many inland spots will reach the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon!

Monday morning, the arctic front arrives between 3 and 8 a.m. It will bring a thin line of showers and isolated storms with it, but the cold is the big story with this front. Temps will top out by sunrise around 70, then fall to around 55 by 4 p.m.

Tuesday morning will be freezing... literally. I expect freeze warnings from the NWS for many areas north of I-4 and maybe even east of I-75 south of I-4. Temps will fall to around 29 north with mid 30s south. Coastal temps will stay near 40 thanks to the 67° waters in the Gulf.