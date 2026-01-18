Forecast: Arctic front bringing big changes today

Today's the day we see our latest arctic front move through, and it will bring all kinds of wild weather with it!

We'll see a few showers with pockets of moderate to heavy rain roll by with the front. It will also bring in wind gusts up to 40 mph... that's tropical storm force!

Temps will drop anywhere from 10-15° north to more than 20° south as the front passes your neighborhood.

Tonight, we'll see a freeze possible from I-4 north where Freeze Warnings are now in effect for Monday morning. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect as well area wide for wind chills as low as 25°.

MLK Day looks better in the afternoon with sunny skies and highs around 60.