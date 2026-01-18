Forecast: Arctic front brings wild weather tomorrow

Sunday's arctic front is bringing some wild weather to Tampa Bay! After today's beautiful, sunny day with highs in the low to mid 70s, we'll see afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s after starting out in the 50s north, 60s I-4, 70s south of I-4 Sunday morning.

Rain will accompany the front with most being light but a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible as well. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with the front passing by so be sure to bring in the pool or patio furniture tonight!

Winds will calm down tomorrow night, and the cold air will settle in. Temps will drop to near freezing along and north of I-4 where freeze watches are in place tonight for Monday morning.

MLK Day looks great after the chilly start with highs around 60 under sunny skies.