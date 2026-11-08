Forecast: Beautiful Sunday weather!

We get to enjoy another absolutely beautiful day today with low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s at the beach, with low to mid 80s inland.

Tonight, lows will fall back into the 50s north of I-4 with low to mid 60s elsewhere. Monday afternoon, expect sunny skies with highs near 80 at the coast, with mid 80s inland.

For Veterans Day, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s with increasing humidity. Thank you for all you do for us, Veterans! We appreciate you!

Thursday, a big front arrives with significantly colder air behind it. For the first time this fall season, we'll see highs by Saturday struggle to get out of the 60s! Low temps will fall into the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. Get ready cool weather fans!