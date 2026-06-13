Forecast: Best rain chance inland this weekend

Happy Saturday! We'll see a few scattered showers and storms today, but the best coverage will be east of I-75 thanks to a west wind off the Gulf.

Rain chances will hover around 10-20% near the coast as the sea breeze drifts onshore through 1 p.m. After that time, the sea breeze will continue inland and that's where the highest afternoon coverage will be.

Sunday, we'll see pretty much the same set up with just a little less rain coverage inland in the afternoon. Expect highs today and Sunday to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s at the coast, with low to mid 90s inland.

Next week, we'll see a slight wind shift by mid week which should allow for higher rain chances to move a bit more west toward the coast. We'll keep you posted!