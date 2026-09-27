Forecast: Big changes from this weekend to next week

I hope you took full advantage of this weekend's amazing weather! Big changes are on the way, and it's about to feel more like summer again.

Monday and Tuesday, temps will rise back to our average which is around 89-90 this time of year. Thankfully, the humidity will be slower to rise, so it will still feel pretty comfortable, even though we're hotter. Morning lows will also be closer to 70.

By Wednesday, all the summer heat and humidity will be back. That, combined with the east/southeast wind, will bring back higher coverage of showers and storms. Much of the same is expected through next weekend.