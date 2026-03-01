Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Big warm up over the next week, some rain too!

Warm up begins Monday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, March 1, 2026
Expect a warm and breezy week ahead as an east wind pattern take shape across the Sunshine State. The east wind always brings us warmer temperatures and even a few showers during our dry season.

Monday, expect temps to start in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with highs reach the low to mid 80s. It'll be a little breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. A shower or storm is possible along the coast south of Tampa Bay, similar to what we had here Sunday evening.

Tuesday, the winds will get a little stronger, with gusts up to 25 mph. This pattern holds through the weekend. A few showers may be scooped up off the Atlantic and head our way as well, but most of these will be brief and light, with a few locally heavier showers possible as well.

As we continue through the week, expect much of the same. Temps will get a little warmer, peaking in the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest spots along I-75.

