Forecast: Breezy Sunday with a few showers

Expect a breezy Sunday with a few isolated showers. Winds will gust up to 25 mph throughout the day. High temps will top out in the upper 70s north, with low to mid 80s south. The best rain chance will be south of I-4 and that's only a 30% chance.

Monday, we'll have much more moisture to work with, so rain chances will be higher. Expect a 50% chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The middle of the week brings the heat back. Today, we topped out at a record high of 89 here in Tampa. We'll see those number back for much of the area starting Wednesday.

The next cold front isn't showing up in the extended forecast until after next weekend.