Forecast: Bring the umbrellas to afternoon and evening plans across Tampa Bay Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Saturday morning to you! Early Saturday, we are feeling sticky with lots of moisture around! We start in the low 80s with highs jumping to the upper 80s and low 90s. Most storms hold offshore early Saturday morning.

By the afternoon, we start looking for developing shower and storm activity. You may need the umbrellas and rain jackets heading into your event later Saturday evening. Storms will be scattered with some heavy downpours possible at times. Storms look to develop by mid to late afternoon but move northeast through the evening. Storms could linger near the beaches past early evening.

Rain moves out overnight, but we start it all over again Sunday. Sunday storms develop through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures slowly drop to highs in the low 80s by the end of next week, but we keep in rain chances all week long.