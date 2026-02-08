Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Chilly Monday morning but warmer temps on the way

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warmer temps next week!
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, February 8, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect mostly sunny skies this week with a couple of chilly mornings. The warm afternoons will be our bigger weather story for the next 7-14 days.

Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s Monday morning. By the afternoon, expect low to mid 70s I-75 west to the coast. Mid to upper 70s are likely inland.

Tuesday into Wednesday, our winds will begin to shift out of the east. That is a warm wind direction for us here on the West Coast. We'll see inland warmth shifting west, which means even coastal spots will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible inland as well!

Another cold front is showing up in about 7-9 days, but right now, it doesn't appear to be a big weather maker for us. It won't have arctic air with it and rain chances look low at this time. We'll keep you posted!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo