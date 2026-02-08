Forecast: Chilly Monday morning but warmer temps on the way

Expect mostly sunny skies this week with a couple of chilly mornings. The warm afternoons will be our bigger weather story for the next 7-14 days.

Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s Monday morning. By the afternoon, expect low to mid 70s I-75 west to the coast. Mid to upper 70s are likely inland.

Tuesday into Wednesday, our winds will begin to shift out of the east. That is a warm wind direction for us here on the West Coast. We'll see inland warmth shifting west, which means even coastal spots will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible inland as well!

Another cold front is showing up in about 7-9 days, but right now, it doesn't appear to be a big weather maker for us. It won't have arctic air with it and rain chances look low at this time. We'll keep you posted!