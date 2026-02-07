Forecast: Chilly start Sunday morning

Expect one more chilly morning Sunday with low temps in the 30s north of I-4 with 40s south. Average lows this time of year are in the mid 50s! We'll finally get back to those numbers by mid week next week as a warmer weather pattern takes hold of the Sunshine State.

Sunday highs will top out around 70 west of 75, with mid 70s east. We'll see sunny skies and that will continue through most of next week. Monday's highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

By Tuesday, our winds shift more easterly and that will allow the inland warmth to push west to the coast. Everyone sees temps just by a few degrees by then, with low to mid 70s.

Wednesday on... our highs will reach the mid to upper 70s and will stay there through next weekend. A front is showing up in the models from Sunday into Monday with a very slight drop in temps, but no arctic air!