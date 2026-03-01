Forecast: Clouds to start with more sunshine this afternoon

Happy Sunday! Expect clouds to start with some patchy fog, followed by decreasing clouds and more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a slight drop in humidity compared to the last few days.

Monday will begin a warm up that will keep our temperatures above average for the next week, if not the next two! The warmer weather pattern is locked in place beginning Monday, and it doesn't look to break through our local spring breaks.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Monday, with mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week. The east wind will pick up and gust over 20 mph at times beginning Tuesday as well. A shower or two will be possible with that east wind off of the Atlantic starting Wednesday, especially inland, but most of this will be light and spotty.