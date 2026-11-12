Forecast: Cloudy afternoon with today's cold front

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day today with an isolated shower or two. Temps will stay in the 70s and fall into the 60s overnight.

Friday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies to start with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday morning, we'll see widespread 40s across the area, with coastal areas in the 50s and 60s. Saturday afternoon, we'll see highs only in the mid 60s!

Sunday morning, a few 30s are possible in our far northern spots with most of the area in the 40s with coastal spots in the 50s.

Sunday afternoon, we'll see temps warming back into the 70s.