Forecast: Coastal Florida heat and drought persist

Summer heat and humidity are gripping the Tampa Bay area, with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s along the coast and feels-like readings between 105 and 110 degrees. Inland areas are seeing even hotter conditions, with highs around 95. A heat advisory remains in effect and could be extended into tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says onshore winds from the Gulf, where water temperatures are already in the mid 80s, have limited rainfall along the coast. Inland and East Coast regions have seen more showers, leaving coastal communities dry for weeks. The lack of rain has contributed to brush fires in parts of the state, including near St. Petersburg and in South Florida.

There may be a brief chance of showers on Friday and Saturday as remnants of what was Tropical Storm Arthur pass north of Florida, primarily affecting areas closer to the Panhandle. However, rain chances drop further early next week, with highs remaining steady in the mid-90s and only 10% to 20% chance of rain. Phillips says the region will need to “hang on” until wind patterns shift and moisture returns.