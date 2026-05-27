Forecast: Coastal morning rain ahead

Rain chances will climb along the coast starting tomorrow as a shift in wind direction changes the daily weather pattern across Tampa Bay. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says the southwest flow will bring morning showers to coastal areas, with rain moving inland later in the day.

This onshore wind from the Gulf will also increase humidity, making conditions feel more like summer. While not everyone will see rain every day, higher moisture levels will keep chances elevated through the end of next week and help make a dent in ongoing drought conditions.

Along with the change in timing, more clouds are expected on the coast, and occasional waterspouts could develop under the right conditions. A prime-time special on hurricane season preparedness airs tomorrow night at 8 p.m. as the season gets underway.