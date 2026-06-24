Forecast: Coastal Rain Return

After weeks of dry weather along the beaches, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says a shift in wind direction later this weekend could finally bring some needed showers to Florida’s coastline. While inland areas have been soaking up most of the season’s rain — even enduring severe thunderstorms in spots — coastal communities have been battling high heat, drought conditions, and frequent brushfires.

The change is expected to push inland storms back toward the Gulf Coast by late Friday and into the weekend, with rain chances reaching 50–60% early next week. Though temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-90s, the increased moisture could ease fire concerns and cool things down — at least for part of the week.