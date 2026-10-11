Forecast: Cold front today with a few showers and storms

We'll see a weak cold front moving through the Bay Area today with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers and storms. The best rain chance will be during the morning in our coastal counties, followed by a shift inland this afternoon. Most of the area will be clear of the rain between 3 and 5 p.m.

Temps will stay in the mid 80s today with some sun returning before sunset tonight. This front won't drop temps much for the next few days, but it will push all of this humid, tropical air that Isaias brought, out into the Atlantic.

Monday starts a quiet stretch of weather with lower humidity. Expect sunny skies through most of this week with no rain until we get to Friday. There's a very low chance for a shower inland starting Wednesday, but another front arrives next weekend and early signs show that it will drop temps a few degrees along with another drop in humidity. We'll keep you posted!