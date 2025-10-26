Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Cold front tomorrow with a few showers and storms

Showers with a cold front Monday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Sunday, October 26, 2025
Two cold fronts arrive next week. The first one will get here Monday afternoon with a few showers and storms. The second one arrives Wednesday with significant cool down for Halloween.

