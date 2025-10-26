Two cold fronts arrive next week. The first one will get here Monday afternoon with a few showers and storms. The second one arrives Wednesday with significant cool down for Halloween.
Forecast: Cold front tomorrow with a few showers and storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.